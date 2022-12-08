Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man

IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face.

Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Thursday at 11:45 p.m., an officer went to a home for a disturbance. A man said he had been hit in the head by a woman he knew and was bleeding.

He said he thought he lost consciousness at some point.

When officers approached the door to the home, Billman-Suitter told her relative to shut the door and that officers were not welcome in the house.

Concerned for the victim’s safety, both officers came into the home. It appeared that Billman-Suitter was trying to leave out the backdoor, and she had a bag full of items.

An officer tried to talk to her. She said the dog in the house had bitten her in the past and that the dog was protective of the victim. She said she threw something at the victim and hit him, documents said.

The officer tried to talk to Billman-Suitter multiple times about what may have happened that night, but she did not want to talk.

“I told her that she was under arrest for domestic battery. She decided to try and pull away and told us that she was not under arrest,” the officer wrote.

She then began to yell the victim’s name loudly, documents said.

A sergeant grabbed her to try and get her outside. She kept trying to pull away and tried to hold the front door closed with her foot. Billman-Suitter later said she did have injuries from the dog biting her in the past; however, she did not have any injuries from that day.

An officer talked to the man. He had a dime size gash on his temple, and blood ran down his face. Blood also trailed from the living room to the bathroom.

He said he and Billman-Suitter were arguing. She grabbed the glass, threw it and hit him in the face with it, he said.

He refused medical attention but told police a friend would stay with him.

The felony charge is punishable in prison by up to 10 years, a $10,000 fine and restitution. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she has since bailed out of jail.

A no-contact order was issued. Billman-Suitter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.