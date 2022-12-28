Young father with baby awaiting heart transplant gets a Secret Santa surprise at work

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Aiden and Brandi Dyer are some of the kindest and most giving people you will ever meet. They are constantly doing things for others even when they are going through their own trials.

Their sweet baby girl Ramsey was born with congenital heart disease and has had many medical complications. She is currently in heart failure and is on the transplant list at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

The Dyer family has four young children so Aiden is home taking care of three of them while Brandi is living at the hospital with Ramsey until they can get a match for a new heart.

This family never asks for much but gives to so many. Brandi owns a small daycare and takes care of many children as if they are her own. She gives them a safe place to go and feel safe and loved.

Secret Santa asked us to pay the Dyers a visit with a Christmas gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above!