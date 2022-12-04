Young mom with new twins and 2 toddlers gets an incredible surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Lolo & Dezi are a wonderful young couple in our community. You will never see them without smiles on their faces and a warm greeting for you. They are always quietly helping in their community, neighborhood and church.

Lolo is originally from Samoa and is the only member of his immediate family living in the United States. He works full-time as an apprentice for a local plumber and attends evening classes to earn his journeyman plumber’s certificate.

Dezi and Lolo have two little girls, ages 3 and 2, and in September had twin boys that were born almost 8 weeks premature. The twins are now home from the hospital and doing well, but this young couple is now facing incredible medical bills plus the cost of formula, diapers, and all other expenses for two babies in addition to the expenses of a family of six.

When the babies were born early, the couple had to rent a home in Idaho Falls to be near them. Lolo also had to miss about four weeks of work so he could help care for his recuperating wife and their other two daughters.

Through it all, you would never know Dezi and Lolo are struggling. They continue to have smiles on their faces, never complain, and do the best that they can every day.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pat Dezi and Lolo a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the video above to see the surprise!