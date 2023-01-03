3 people hospitalized in Canyon County crash

CALDWELL – Three people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision near Caldwell Saturday afternoon.

The Idaho State Police report report the crash happened in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near milepost 20.5 in Canyon County at 3:41 p.m.

A 25-year-old Boise woman, whose name was not specified, was traveling east in a Dodge Neon. She is reported to have lost control and crossed through the median, hitting a 27-year-old Nampa man in the westbound lane. He was driving a Nissan Altima, according to a news release from ISP.

“Both drivers and a 25-year-old male passenger from the Dodge were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital,” the news release says.

The exact condition of the victims at the time of the crash is unclear.

The right lane was blocked for about three hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.