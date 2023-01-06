A Feel Good Friday surprise for a clerk who’s retiring after over 20 years at the post office window

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a postal clerk who is retiring after a career spanning several decades. Here’s what the message said:

Brenda has worked at the St. Anthony Post Office as the head clerk for a gazillion years. She is retiring soon (within a couple of weeks) and she is going to be greatly missed. Everyone who comes to the Post Office genuinely loves her. She makes every customer feel like they are the most important part of her day.. She truly cares about them. She always has a smile on her face. She can solve any mail-related problem that you might have – she can also solve personal problems that you might have. 🙂 lol

I’ve seen her deliver packages to people at their home on her own time because they couldn’t get out of their house. She has gone in to the Post Office on her own time because a customer called her a needed a package because they were leaving for vacation in a couple of hours. She goes above and beyond for every customer. The St. Anthony Post Office won’t be the same without her.

We decided to pay Brenda a visit before she sails off into retirement. Watch the surprise in the video player above!