Activate Idaho Falls aims to have community lose 5,000 lbs. of body fat over 8 weeks

IDAHO FALLS — Activate Idaho Falls is a free eight-week community-wide health initiative that will result in 5,000 lbs. of body fat loss in our community.

Activate is YMCA program which is sponsored by Mountain View Hospital, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Elevation Labs, and Idaho National Laboratory. The healthy living initiative disguised as a weight loss program will kick off with a health fair including free activities such as medical screenings, fitness demonstrations, food samples, and free Activate T-shirts for first 250 people.

“Activate Idaho Falls is a comprehensive wellness program for all adults, in the greater Idaho Falls area, with a weight loss component during which participants will be able to privately view their results online. However not merely a weight loss program, Activate Idaho Falls will also provide the structure, incentive, and support to begin a more active and healthy lifestyle journey”, said Daniel Jaeger, CEO Idaho Falls of YMCA.

Activate Idaho Falls kicks off Saturday at Compass Academy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.