All Star Monster Truck Tour coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — For the first time ever, the high-flying excitement of The All Star Monster Truck Tour smashes through

Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center for three shows on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11.

The biggest superstars from the monster truck industry will converge to do battle in a jaw-dropping Best Trick Contest,

full throttle Side-by-Side Racing, and a no-rules Freestyle throwdown. Iconic names such as former national champions

USA-1, Bearfoot, plus the identical twin brother team of Double Trouble and Trouble Maker and more will destroy

everything in their path to become champion.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue at the Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

Friday, March 10:

Pit Party: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday afternoon, March 11:

Pit Party: 11 a.m. – noon

Doors Open: Noon

Showtime: 1 p.m.

Saturday evening, March 11:

Pit Party: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

PIT PASS PARTY INFORMATION:

Get the full monster experience with our Pit Party Pass. Get exclusive access directly onto the Hero Arena floor to see

the massive 10,000 pound All Star Monster Trucks up close, get photos, selfies, and autographs with your favorite

drivers, play in the Monster Masher Toy Pit and so much more. Family memories that last a lifetime, a full hour of

amazing access to the All Star Monster Trucks, upgrade your experience with our Pit Party Pass for just $5 per ticket!