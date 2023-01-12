Applications now being accepted after D91 School Board Chair resigns

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — Board Chair Lara Hill has resigned from the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees effective immediately. The board will be accepting applications from candidates interested in the Zone 3 seat until Feb. 7.

Hill has represented Zone 3 since September 2018. The zone includes the Theresa Bunker, Edgemont, Longfellow, Linden Park and Sunnyside elementary school areas.

“I am proud of my service to the district and the community during my time on the board, but now it’s time for me to focus on my family and professional life,” Hill said. “I will continue to advocate for and support the district’s students, families, staff and administrators, and I plan to serve the district in other ways, including as a member of the D91 Education Foundation.”

“We appreciate Lara’s many years of service on the Board of Trustees, and her dedication, diligence and devotion working on behalf of the district’s students, teachers and staff,” said Hillary Radcliffe, who was elected chair during the board’s annual reorganization last night.

Anyone interested in filling the Zone 3 seat should submit an application and a letter of interest to the Idaho Falls School District office at 690 John Adams Parkway, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Letters of interest should include the candidate’s qualifications and the reasons he or she would like to serve on the Board of Trustees.

Interested candidates must be 18 years old or older, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Idaho and a resident of Zone 3. For a complete description of Zone 3, click here.

To see a map of the zones, click here.

Board members plan to review applications, and then announce next steps at their Feb. 8 business meeting. The new board member will serve the balance of Hill’s term, which ends in November.