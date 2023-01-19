Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Home decor, wallpaper and art business finds a home in downtown Idaho Falls

The inside of The Black Brick Co. at 1120 South Boulevard in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture.

RELATED | 105-year-old building in downtown Idaho Falls is getting a facelift

The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard in Idaho Falls across from the YMCA. Formerly occupied by a tattoo parlor called Govannon Studios, The Black Brick Co. is a home decor business that sells furniture, art, pillows, rugs and other accessories like jewelry and candles.

A separate business inside the shop was Mitchell’s brainchild. It’s a wallpaper and art decor business called Everett Park.

“We offer higher-end peel-and-stick wallpaper, and we also have nicer quality art prints,” Mitchell says.

In about a week, a women’s clothing store called The Corner Ave Shoppe — also owned by Mitchell — will open on the west side of the building.

Meet the owners and get a look inside in the video above.

Good wallpaper is something Mitchell always struggled to find. She started working with Webb several years ago at Ashley Webb Interiors, and as they started discussing their individual interests, they decided the time was right to open a business together.

“This location just fell into our laps. We’re renting a warehouse downtown. It was getting too small, and the rent was increasing. We started looking (for a new building) and this place popped up at the right time and the price was right,” says Webb.

But Webb says they were reluctant to move in at first because the building needed a lot of work to fit their vision. They got excited as they thought about changes they wanted, and it went through an extensive renovation project before opening four months ago.

Now that the business is up and running, they love the location, and they want it to be more than just a home decor shop. Another of Webb’s passions is giving back to the community and the business’s name refers to a unique part of the shop’s business model with the goal of helping others.

“Any purchase that we get, we donate the cost of a brick to a housing project,” Webb says.

RELATED | Local woman reconnects with father in Ukraine and shares what she saw during her trip

In October, Webb and her team worked with To Ukraine with Love, a nonprofit founded by a local Ukrainian woman which helps provide homes for displaced Ukrainian families in the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

“We raised over $23,000 to build a home for a family in Ukraine who was looking to adopt children,” says Webb. “That’s how the name started, and it’s a really big part of what we’re trying to do here.”

The type of furniture that’s offered in the future is something Webb is looking to change a bit, and she’s planning to offer shelf styling and interior design services at the shop. Eventually, she’d like to open another location.

Mitchell’s side of the business is primarily online, but she’d like to expand what she has in-store so customers can see what’s available.

“A lot of dreams have been coming true the past couple years. It’s been fun to experience all this and work with Ashley,” Mitchell says.

The Black Brick Co. is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

BIZ BITS

CAL Ranch merges with West Coast-based farm store

IDAHO FALLS – Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores, are excited to announce the combination of two great companies.

Coastal and C-A-L Ranch have joined together to create a new combined entity that stretches from the Canadian border to the Mexican border.

Executives at both companies are excited about the ways this will allow them to better serve customers. CAL Ranch owner Jerry Ward says both companies will retain their names on the storefront.

“We feel this new company has tremendous opportunities in the future. Collectively, we have hundreds of years of successful farm and ranch retail experience and look forward to serving our local communities with our combined expertise,” Jason Miller, CAL Ranch’s vice president of marketing, says in a news release.

The new company will be based in Idaho Falls, with Tom Yearsley as the CEO. Combined, there will be 54 stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

“Together, we can leverage our knowledge and expertise, and continue our growth as one of the leading farm and ranch retailers in the West,” says Coastal CEO and President Lori McKinnon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Will egg prices continue to soar?

‘It’s the way to honor her memory.’ Happy Chinese reopens following family tragedy

We’re trying to build our emergency fund and my dad is asking for $400

Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says