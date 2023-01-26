Ensign College President Bruce Kusch answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Bruce Kusch became the 13th president of Ensign College in Salt Lake City in 2017. He had been serving as its chief academic officer and previously worked at BYU-Idaho as associate academic vice president and as a business management professor.

President Kusch and his wife, Alynda, are the parents of four children and have 15 grandchildren.

I sat down with President Kusch and asked him the following questions:

A lot of people may not know what Ensign College is. Can you tell us and how many students go there?

What is the best thing about being the president of a college?

Who have been some of the coolest people you have met as president?

I hear you have a large international student body. What countries do your students come from?

What did you want to be when you grew up and did you ever think you’d be a college president?

What is your favorite way to have an Idaho potato?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me prepare for college?

Watch my entire interview with President Kusch in the video player above!

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.