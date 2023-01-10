Former DMV employee sentenced for tax fraud

The following is a news release from Idaho State Tax Commission.

MALAD — A Malad City woman and former employee of the Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles must pay $930 in restitution to the Idaho State Tax Commission after pleading guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay tax.

The Oneida County Magistrate Court sentenced Kimberly Wilson in May for filing a fraudulent tax exemption form to avoid paying sales tax on a Nissan Versa she bought and for also fraudulently underreporting the price she paid on a Buick Verano to avoid paying sales tax. Wilson used her position as an employee of the DMV to process the falsified paperwork to title her cars.

“Though the public has a right to expect more from government employees, we must hold them to the same standards as all taxpayers,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “In this case, the person violated the public trust to cheat, but anyone falsifying DMV documents to reduce or eliminate sales tax is committing fraud.”

In addition to paying restitution, Wilson also received 18 months of unsupervised probation.

The Tax Commission discovers tax fraud from routinely analyzing tax returns and conducting tax audits, as well as through tips from law enforcement, other state agencies, and the public.

To report tax fraud, email the Tax Commission at fraud@tax.idaho.gov or complete the online fraud referral form at tax.idaho.gov/fraud. You can choose to remain anonymous.