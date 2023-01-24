Fundraiser launched to help mother of boy killed in dog attack in Fort Hall

POCATELLO — A fundraiser has been launched supporting a woman who lost her son and was sent to the emergency room following a brutal dog attack Saturday.

The GoFundMe was launched Monday afternoon by a friend of Emily Islas, one of two victims of the attack by four domesticated dogs. The webpage says Islas remains in the intensive care unit at Portneuf Medical Center. According to hospital spokeswoman Mary Keating, Islas is listed in stable condition.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Four dogs mauled Islas’ 7-year-old son Kellan at the family’s home. When she discovered her son had been attacked, Islas attempted to protect him from further injury and sustained serious injury herself.

“I know Emily, and I know she did everything in her power to protect (her son) from that attack. She is an amazing woman and mother and (she) sacrificed herself to try and save her little boy,” the GoFundMe says.

Kellan was pronounced dead after being rushed to Portneuf Medical Center.

The injuries Islas sustained are described in the GoFundMe. They include nerve damage and a ruptured artery in her right arm, and “damage to the back of her head, left arm and her back.”

The GoFundMe has set a goal of raising $5,000, which will allow Islas to continue providing for her daughter, whom the fundraiser says was not at the home at the time of the attack, as she recovers from her injuries.

You can read the entire GoFundMe and donate