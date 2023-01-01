INL ranks #14 in nation among best places to work for women, diverse managers

IDAHO FALLS – Diversity MBA, a national leadership organization that integrates diversity and inclusion with talent management, ranked Idaho National Laboratory No. 14 in the nation for Best Places to Work for Women & Diverse Managers for 2022. In addition to the overall recognition, INL also earned Top 10 Best in Class awards in four of the six categories used to determine the rankings: Accountability, Recruitment, Retention and Workplace Inclusion. It is the only business headquartered in Idaho to make the list.

Companies are ranked using Diversity MBA’s benchmarking metrics, which measure how companies and organizations intentionally invest in strategies and practices to advance women and managers of diverse backgrounds.

“I want to congratulate all of our 2022 50 Out Front Best Places to Work for Women and Diverse Managers companies. We’re so excited to be able to celebrate organizations that are making progress in diversity, equity and inclusion. To make this list is significant,” said Pamela McElvane, CEO and publisher of Diversity MBA Magazine. “We look at recruitment, representation, board diversity, accountability, succession planning, retention and workplace inclusion and belonging.”

“INL is proud to be honored by Diversity MBA as one of the nation’s top employers for women and diverse managers,” said Marianne Walck, INL’s deputy laboratory director for science and technology and chief research officer, and an executive sponsor of the laboratory’s Women in Leadership group. “We are committed to building a workplace where people of all backgrounds have the tools and encouragement to thrive. We will continue to invest in attracting, retaining and developing these leaders.”

The annual list also recognizes outstanding companies in 18 other specialty categories. INL earned Top 5 Specialty List awards in six of these categories: Diversity Targeted Recruiting; Diversity Training; Environmental, Social and Governance; Integrated Strategy; Pay Equity; and Retention 90.

Diversity MBA’s methodology consists of a multitiered process that involves primary and secondary research. Companies are selected based on scores in six categories: representation, board diversity, recruitment, workplace inclusion and retention, succession planning, and accountability.

The recognitions were shared with the broader community at the 16th Annual National Business Leaders Conference and via Diversity MBA 2022 50 Out Front Magazine.