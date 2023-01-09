Jack is a lovable dog with lots of energy looking for a family

Meet Jack – our Pet of the Week!

He is one of the longest-tenured dogs at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is currently being trained with the K-9 Academy. He is great with commands – can sit, lay down and follow commands.

Jack has lots of energy and loves to be outside. He does well with other dogs and would do great in a home where he can get lots of exercise outside.

Jack is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.