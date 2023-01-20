Local store owners who helped young mother on Christmas honored for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email o few weeks ago about the owners of a locally-owned business who went above and beyond to help a young mother in need on Christmas night. The message said:

“I just saw an incredible act of kindness on Facebook. A mom with three kids with the flu was desperately looking for children’s Tylenol and Motrin. On Christmas. Someone tagged a small store in Ririe, and not only did they reply right away but they offered to bring this Mom the medicine she needed, as they had it in stock. Someone was already on their way to pick it up at their store so it was unnecessary to deliver the medicine but I believe it is people like this that make our community one that helps each other.”

We found out the owners of Lovebird Green Grocer in Ririe were the people who came to the rescue and we surprised them for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video above.