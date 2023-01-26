Local woman gets probation for striking hotel staff with room furniture

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to battery following an altercation at a local hotel has been sentenced to probation.

After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge, 54-year-old Margaret Chantel Hudson was sentenced to one year of probation by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman.

Hudson was arrested following an October altercation at a hotel on Bench Road in Pocatello. During the altercation, she used a floor lamp to hit a hotel employee. She then used a piece of broken furniture to strike another hotel employee in the leg.

The altercation started after a hotel guest staying in the room directly below Hudson’s reported water leaking from the floor above. When hotel staff went to Hudson’s room, she refused to allow them in and barricaded the door.

Hudson was initially charged with felony aggravated battery but reached an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the agreement, the felony charge was lowered to a misdemeanor in exchange for a guilty plea.

In addition to the probation, 12 days of a 90-day jail sentence were suspended, and Hudson received credit for 78 days of time served. She was also ordered to pay $482.50, with $250 of those fees and fines suspended.