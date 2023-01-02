Love the news? Want to help report it? We’re hiring.

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our team.

We’re looking for a full-time editor/reporter in Idaho Falls, a reporter in Pocatello and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho.

If you visit our website regularly, you know our story. But if you’re new here, let me share a little about us.

EastIdahoNews.com is the #1 news website in eastern Idaho, according to Simliar Web rankings. Since we launched in 2015, we’ve had over 500 million pageviews by more than 50 million users around the world.

We are locally owned, based in Idaho Falls and have former TV, newspaper and radio journalists working to bring the best news coverage to our audience every day. We have over 147,000 followers on Facebook and more than 282,000 YouTube subscribers.

We’ve won dozens of awards – including a national Edward R. Murrow award – and our work is often featured on other websites and television programs.

FULL-TIME NEWS EDITOR/REPORTER

We’re looking for an innovative editor with strong news judgment who has excellent writing, reporting, leadership and communication skills. You will work from home on weekends and the other three days will be spent in our Idaho Falls newsroom.

We move fast at East Idaho News so you’ll need to be able to juggle multiple editing assignments while mentoring our reporters. On weekends, you’ll work independently updating the website, posting breaking news and looking for interesting content to share with our audience.

It helps if you know WordPress and Adobe Suite programs but if you don’t, they’re easy to learn. A strong understanding of AP Style writing is necessary and our ideal candidate will have at least two years of newsroom experience (but don’t let that hold you back if you think you have what it takes).

Some perks of the job: You’ll get every major holiday off, have a free family gym membership, excellent health insurance, generous PTO, 401(k) match, a cell phone stipend and every Christmas, we help a Secret Santa give away $1 million.

Apply for the job here.

FULL-TIME POCATELLO MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST

We need an innovative multimedia journalist who will work with our existing reporter in the Pocatello area to help us grow. You’ll need to have strong news judgment and excellent writing, video and communication skills.

You’ll need to be able to juggle multiple assignments while working independently from home. You will mainly focus on crime and court reporting but will cover other things too.

It helps if you know WordPress, Adobe Suite programs and video editing software but if you don’t, they’re easy to learn. And you’ve got to be active on social media.

Our ideal candidate will have at least two years of newsroom experience, but don’t let that hold you back if you think you have what it takes.

You’ll generally work daytime hours Monday through Friday. Occasionally you’ll be asked to cover something at night or on the weekends, but that’s rare.

You’ll get every major holiday off, have a free family gym membership, excellent health insurance, generous PTO, 401(k) match, a cell phone stipend and every Christmas, we help a Secret Santa give away $1 million.

Apply for the job here.

FREELANCE WRITERS

We are also looking for the best writers in eastern Idaho to freelance for East Idaho News. Ideally, we’d like someone in every community reporting on incredible people, fun events and issues that affect our cities and counties.

Whether you specialize in features, columns, politics, crime, courts, history or hard news, we want to feature your work on our website.

If you’re a stay-at-home mom with a passion for writing looking for a part-time gig, or someone with a full-time job who wants to write on the side, or you just like to tell a good story but can’t commit to a 9-5, this is the job for you.

Our ideal candidate will have a few years of writing experience, but don’t let that hold you back if you think you have what it takes.

Our freelance writers are paid per story and we have a rewarding bonus structure.

You can apply to be a freelance writer here.