Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Chiefs of Police issue statements following Tyre Nichols video

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case.

PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community.

“This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.

“What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

The following is a message from the Chubbuck Police Chief.

Like many of you, we have watched the recently released videos from Memphis, Tennessee and what we all saw is disturbing and inexcusable. All of the individuals involved have been terminated, criminally charged, and we are confident that justice will be served.

I assure you that the men and women of the Chubbuck Police Department will continually strive to deliver exceptional police service and we will work collaboratively with our community as a unified team in order to achieve the highest level of safety and trust. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department are the best our community has to offer, they are guardians who perform their duties with the highest integrity and honor.

Chief Bill Guiberson

The following is a release from the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association.

After viewing the video of what occurred in Memphis, the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association is disheartened that these five officers could be so void of human empathy and compassion that they would commit such a horrendous criminal act, an act which is really an affront to our very profession and our mission to protect and to serve.

Many major cities are preparing for rioting and while we probably won’t see this type of activity, we are sure our citizens will exercise their right to protest, we are confident they will do so in a peaceful manner. We will all be painted with a broad brush and lumped in with the Memphis officers. We are not them and they do not represent the professionalism Idaho officers display each day. What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee is as appalling as it is disheartening. The fact that five police officers, who are supposed to protect and serve their community, could be so brazen and brutal is almost impossible to fathom. They not only violated their oath as police officers, but violated the basic tenets of humanity. While our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols family, we know it will never bring him back or heal their pain or fill to void his death has left.

As police leaders we have to recognize and acknowledge when someone tarnishes our profession. We have to hold our officers accountable and we need to maintain our strict hiring and training standards in order to avoid incidents like these from occurring in our state.

To our Idaho police officers, thank you for your continued empathy, compassion and professionalism.

Respectfully,

The Idaho Chiefs of Police Association