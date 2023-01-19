Pocatello city employees make large donation to local programs

POCATELLO — Through donations to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, city of Pocatello employees have given more than $20,000 to local programs.

The Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $12,000 of the $20,122 total donation, according to a release from the city of Pocatello. Every dollar donated goes to community members in need.

“I am excited to announce that we’ve raised more than $20,000 to be donated to United Way of Southeastern Idaho,” Mayor Brian Blad said in the release. “I am so proud of our over 500 employees.”

This is an annual donation city employees take part in voluntarily.