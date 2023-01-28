Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for assault, public warned not to approach

The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an aggravated assault suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Hwy just after 9:30 p.m. where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. It was reported the suspect was in possession of a gun and had been in an altercation with two other individuals.

The suspect left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies and an Idaho State Police trooper. It was reported the suspect was in possession of a gun and had been in an altercation with two other individuals before fleeing the scene.

Deputies identified the suspect as 35-year-old Matthew L. Roberson and have since obtained a felony warrant for his arrest, charging him with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Roberson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200. Roberson is believed to be armed and dangerous and SHOULD NOT be approached.

Tips and information can be reported anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.