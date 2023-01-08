Roof collapses at west Idaho hot springs, multiple guests sent to the hospital

MURPHY (Idaho Statesman) — Multiple guests were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the collapse of the roof above the geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs, according to a news release from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call about the collapse. Callers reported that multiple guests were injured.

A sheriff’s deputy was the first to arrive, within 11 minutes of the report, followed by Marsing Ambulances, Murphy Reynolds Wilson Quick Response Unit and Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire Department.

Deputies evacuated and provided immediate care to injured guests. The Sheriff’s Office took statements from patrons and employees.

According to the news release, six guests were taken to local hospitals by ground ambulance and at least one was transported by a private vehicle. Injuries included some to the head and shoulders and extremities along with lacerations.

Guests with injuries ranged from age 9 to 70. All were stable and conscious at the time of transport, authorities said.

The cause of the roof collapse remains unknown. Authorities said it appears to be a structural issue, even though there was no snow fall or accumulation at the time of the collapse.

Givens Hot Springs, located in Murphy, is a privately owned recreation site that offers an indoor geothermal swimming pool, event center and camping area.

Any witnesses who had left before the arrival of law enforcement are asked to contact the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch to provide their contact information and report any injuries at 208-495-1154 ext. 2.