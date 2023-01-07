School goes into lockdown, teen taken into custody after gun found in backpack off campus

RUPERT — A teen was taken into custody by local law enforcement Thursday afternoon after a school went into lockdown due to what authorities called “a legitimate threat.”

Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther told EastIdahoNews.com that deputies responded to Minico High School in Rupert after they received a call about a threat from a student with a gun at 2:30 p.m. The high school went into full lockdown at the instruction of local law enforcement.

Pinther said ultimately, the student and the gun were not found on school property.

“It was in a backpack and we found it off school campus. He was arrested off of the school campus and we took him into custody,” Pinther said.

The teen’s age is not being released at this time.

There were no reported injuries. The lockdown was lifted at 4 p.m.

Minidoka County School District #331 posted a statement on Facebook that said, “The situation at Minico High School has been resolved and students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will make a report available once the investigation is complete. Students safety is our number one concern and protocols set forth by law enforcement were followed. We would like to thank law enforcement from all counties that responded to Minico High School today.”

No other information is being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.