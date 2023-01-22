Trapping season for river otters now closed in the Upper Snake region

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – The river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Upper Snake Region was reached at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 17. The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the Upper Snake closed at 5 p.m. Friday, January 20.

Any otter trapped in the Upper Snake Region after 5 p.m. Friday, January 20 must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls for a $10 reward.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit the website for the most up-to-date information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements, review the 2022-2023 Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules Booklet.