Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday.

Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County.

A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005 Peterbilt semi. The male had a medical issue and went off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Law enforcement was dispatched, and when they arrived on scene, they located the 60-year-old male deceased.

U.S. 26 was partially shut down while crews worked on removing the semi from the snowbank. Next of kin has been notified.

Highway 26 is now reopened.