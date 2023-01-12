TODAY'S WEATHER

Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

ambulance
Stock image

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday. ISP responded to a similar situation Gooding County.

Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County.

A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005 Peterbilt semi. The male had a medical issue and went off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Law enforcement was dispatched, and when they arrived on scene, they located the 60-year-old male deceased.

U.S. 26 was partially shut down while crews worked on removing the semi from the snowbank. Next of kin has been notified.

Highway 26 is now reopened.

