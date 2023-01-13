UPS driver dies following crash on I-15

UPDATE



The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County.

A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median. The truck then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries.

Traffic on I-15 was blocked for a short amount of time for the air ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Interstate 15, where all lanes have been blocked.

In a tweet on Friday at about 11 a.m., ISP said the crash was happening at milepost 87 in Bingham County in the southbound lane.

It’s not clear what happened or how many vehicles are involved. There does appear to be significant injuries.

In pictures shared by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, there is an ambulance and helicopter on the scene. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting ISP with the crash and asking people to use alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article with more information as it becomes available.