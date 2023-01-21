Woman Tased during traffic stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is in custody after trying to run from law enforcement in Idaho Falls Friday night.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers pulled over a woman for a traffic violation and during the encounter, she got out of her vehicle and ran.

Crain did not identify her by name, but ISP learned the woman had an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Crain says they had to use a Taser to get the woman to stop.

They took her to a local hospital to get her checked out before taking her to jail. Crain isn’t sure which jail is holding her.

The Idaho Falls Police Department assisted ISP in the arrest. Police had everything wrapped up by about 6:45 p.m.