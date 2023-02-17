17-year-old girl dies in fall hiking in Moab

MOAB, Utah (KSL.com) — A 17-year-old girl died Friday after falling at a canyon in Moab, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that the teen, who was hiking with a group of friends, had fallen about 30 feet from a cliff on the Moab Rim Trail near Kane Creek, Moab Assistant Police Chief Lex Bell said.

He said the girl was killed on impact. Police do not know what caused her to fall, Bell said, adding that she had been “too close to the edge.”

Several agencies from the surrounding area responded to search for the girl.

“She was at a technical, deep, cliffy area,” he said.

Crews needed to use rappel gear to get to her, and the recovery efforts took about two hours.

Bell described the teen as a senior at Grand County High School. She was about to receive an award later Friday, Bell said, without offering additional details. Her name has not yet been released.