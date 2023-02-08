Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Utah

ERDA, Utah (KSL.com) — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student’s passing following the accident on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Tooele County School District spokesman Brett Valdez said in a statement. “We have counselors available for students, faculty and staff who need someone to talk to.”

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a report of an injury at Rose Springs Elementary School in Erda shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

RELATED | Utah boy critically injured after falling off a slide at school

Deputies said the boy started going down a twisty slide and fell off halfway through. Other students saw the boy start on the slide and weren’t sure what to do when he fell; recess monitors responded immediately to help the boy, who was unconscious but breathing, they added.

The boy then stopped breathing and the recess monitors started CPR. A patrol officer was only a few minutes away and took over performing CPR when he arrived, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said.

A few minutes later, an ambulance arrived and took the boy to the hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

The boy, identified by friends of the family as Dallin Cunningham, died Tuesday night, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend. Friends recalled Dallin as being a child “full of spirit and joy” who had “a sweet exuberant soul with an amazing imagination.”

“He leaves behind a big hole in our hearts,” friends wrote on the page. “He was a rambunctious little 8-year-old boy who loved video games, star wars, acting in his sisters’ home movies and board games. He made friends with everyone he met and was super outgoing. He loved everyone but most especially his family and his Heavenly Father.”