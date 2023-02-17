Eligible homeowners can now apply online for property tax relief

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

BOISE — You might qualify for some property tax relief. Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program reduces property taxes on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,500.

New this year, you can apply for the program online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief. You’ll need an email address. You also can get a paper application on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from your county assessor. Apply online or mail an application to your county assessor by Tuesday, April 18. Applicants must apply every year.

“The new online application gives taxpayers more flexibility, especially if it’s difficult to get to their county assessor’s office,” said Pam Waters, administrator of Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program. “In addition, they can apply online for our other property tax relief options including property tax deferral and the disabled veterans benefit.”

You might qualify for a property tax reduction if all of these are true:

You’re an Idaho resident.

You own and occupy your home or mobile home, and the value doesn’t exceed a limit set by law that will be calculated in June 2023.

Your total 2022 income, after deducting medical expenses, was $33,870 or less.

You’re any of the following as of Jan. 1: