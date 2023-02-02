High school cancels classes Thursday due to broken pipe
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
ST. ANTHONY — South Fremont High School is closed Thursday due to a broken pipe.
Crews will spend the day cleaning and repairing damage caused by the broken pipe, according to a message from Fremont County School District 215.
It’s unclear if the pipe broke due to frigid weather the area experienced this week. Districts across eastern Idaho canceled school Monday and Tuesday because wind chill temperatures dropped well below zero.