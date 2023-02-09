Idaho Falls Symphony to provide live performance for film soundtrack

The Idaho Falls Symphony is bringing a one-of-a-kind audiovisual experience to east Idaho when it performs “Symphony for Our World” this Saturday, February 11 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

“Symphony for Our World” is a National Geographic production and tells a narrative about our home planet and the symbiotic relationship between the Earth’s many ecosystems. The Symphony will provide a live performance of the musical score as the film plays on a screen behind them. (Click here for tickets.)

“(This film) celebrates the planet Earth, all of the different ecosystems and animals and the coexistence of people and all the creatures of this planet,” I.F. Symphony Musical Director Thomas Heuser told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s a real song in celebration of Mother Earth. It includes the full orchestra and incredible cinematography. It’s a real spectacle for the audience and it’s going to be fantastic.”

The film gives viewers a large sampling of different environments that are found on Earth.

“The arc of the movie takes us from the bottom of the ocean to the shores, to the plains, to the forests, to the mountains, to the skies,” Heuser said. “It traverses from the depths of the ocean to the highest peaks and above. The music caters to those different moods.”

Unlike many other National Geographic films, “Symphony for Our World” does not employ any voice-over narration.

“There’s no storyteller,” said Heuser. “In this case, it’s just the symphony music and the cinematography. There are no voices, no narration. The music really tells the story of the action on the screen.”

Courtesy photo

Heuser said the “Symphony for Our World” is a love letter to Planet Earth and the awesome majesty and variety of creatures and landscapes found here.

“It really is a celebration of the planet,” he said. “I think this piece showcases the brilliance of nature, the incredible interconnectedness of all of these ecosystems.”

Hueser said performing a film score as the film screens in real-time is something both he and the musicians in the orchestra are anticipating.

“It’s exciting for me to be conducting a live film,” he said. “It’s a rare opportunity for our symphony and we’re looking forward to it.”

Adding extra import to this performance is the fact that February is American Heart Month.

“Symphony for our World” is the 18th annual Red Dress Concert, a partnership between Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and the Idaho Falls Symphony intended to bring awareness to the importance of heart health, especially among women.

While the symbol for American Heart Month is a red dress, formal dress is not required to attend “Symphony for Our World.”

You can watch the Idaho Falls Symphony perform National Geographic’s “Symphony for Our World” Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 pm at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available here. Tickets are going fast and are expected to sell out.

At 6:30 pm before the show, Heuser will hold a question and answer session about “Symphony for Our World” for all interested ticketholders.