Idaho State Police investigating two separate crashes involving Pocatello officers

POCATELLO – Pocatello police officers were involved in two separate collisions Monday.

The first happened near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and West Cedar Street just before 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. Details about the crash or the condition of the officers are not clear, but the department says the DARE jeep was involved.

Then a little after 6 p.m., officers in a K-9 unit SUV collided with another vehicle on West Lewis Street and North Main Avenue.

Officers involved in the second crash had minor injuries, according to the news release. PPD does not specify how many were in the other vehicle or their condition. A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com the K-9 dog is doing fine.

Idaho State Police is investigating both crashes.

Courtesy Darin Richardson