Life Lessons: Stan of Stan’s Paint shares what he learned running a business and how he wants to be remembered
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Posted:
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.
We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.
Today we’re talking with Stanley Howell. He’s lived at MorningStar for three years and before that, owned Stan’s Paint next to North Hi-Way Cafe in Idaho Falls.
He shared with us what he learned running a business and how he wants to be remembered. Watch our entire interview in the video player above.
Life Lessons is sponsored by MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls, which offers independent and assisted living for seniors within a beautiful setting. MorningStar celebrates and elevates the lives of those who taught the rest of us how to live.