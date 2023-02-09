Man arrested after firing gun into Chubbuck apartment, say police

The following is from a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department on Wednesday:

On Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m., officers with the Chubbuck Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police responded to 4719 Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a shooting at that location.

It was reported to us that an adult male fired one round into an occupied apartment while he was standing outside the apartment. Prior to officers arriving on scene, the suspect had fled to an adjacent apartment, where he remained until he was later taken into custody at approximately 5:20 p.m. No physical injuries were reported, and no officers discharged their weapons throughout the event.

We requested assistance from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office STAR team as well as the use of their armored vehicle to take the suspect into custody safely.

Our investigation is still ongoing, and there will be a presence of officers at the scene for some time tonight. Any witnesses to the events at 4719 Yellowstone this afternoon is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police at (208) 237-7172.

More information will be released as it becomes available.