Man sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

The following is a news release from the U.S. District Attorney (Idaho).

POCATELLO – Jacob James Martinez, 33, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced to federal prison for attempted possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Martinez to 188 months in federal prison.

According to court records, on Sept. 29, 2020, Idaho State Police made a traffic stop of an individual found to be in possession of five pounds of methamphetamine. That individual informed law enforcement that he was going to deliver the methamphetamine to three individuals in southeast Idaho, naming Martinez as the intended recipient of two pounds.

The individual had a drug ledger that showed Martinez owing $5,950 in past drug debts. Idaho State Police identified Martinez and stopped him at the location he was set to receive the two pounds of methamphetamine. Martinez was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Law enforcement searched Martinez’s vehicle and found him to be in possession of $6,280 in United States currency, a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun, a drug pipe, and baggies containing methamphetamine and marijuana. Martinez was prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of his arrest.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the Idaho State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the BADGES/HIDTA Taskforce for their collaborative work on the case.