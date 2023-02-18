Officers kill two dogs after they attacked elk calves near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — An Idaho Fish and Game officer shot two dogs Friday afternoon after the animals attacked two elk calves and harassed a herd of elk northeast of Chubbuck.

Chubbuck animal control officers received a report around 12:30 p.m. that the dogs were attacking the elk herd near 2 1/2 Mile Road and Northgate Parkway.

The officers responded, along with Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Fish and Game officers. The dogs were fatally shot before Fish and Game killed the two elk calves when it was determined they could not be saved, according to Idaho Fish and Game spokeswoman Jennifer Jackson.

Officials were concerned the dogs would continue to harass the elk herd if they were not euthanized.