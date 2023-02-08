Over 70 cats and dogs find homes during half-off adoptions at local animal shelter

The following is a news release and photo from the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

POCATELLO – Dozens of cats and dogs found their forever homes during half-off adoptions from January 14 through February 4, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Recently, the group chose to cover 50% of the adoption cost from the shelter. All adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, and a collar.

The City of Pocatello is happy to announce that 45 cats and 31 dogs found their forever homes during that time. In total, 76 cats and dogs were adopted.

Currently, 14 cats, 24 dogs, and three rabbits are available for adoption. These numbers do not include stray pets, quarantines, or animals not ready for adoption. The total number of animals at the shelter is 72 dogs, 55 cats, and three rabbits.

The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the group, visit the website.