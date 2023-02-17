School closures for Friday, Feb. 17

The following schools are closed Friday, Feb. 17 due to cold temperatures and extreme weather conditions:

Teton School District 401

A wind chill warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday for much of eastern Idaho. Wind chill temperatures may get as low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero. You can find the latest weather forecast here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if more closures are announced.