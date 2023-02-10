Senate committee introduces bill to restrict sex education

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Calling it a “preventative” step, a North Idaho senator is pushing a bill to prohibit sex education before fifth grade.

The Senate Education Committee introduced Sen. Ben Toews’ bill Thursday afternoon — a vote that could set the stage for a full committee hearing at a later date.

Schools generally don’t address sex education before fifth grade, and that discussion focuses on basic anatomy, Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, said during a brief committee hearing.

And while Toews didn’t want to suggest that there are widespread problems in elementary school, he also wanted to ward off the “proliferation” of content that isn’t suitable for grade-school students.

“The goal is to protect the innocence of our children in the most formative years of their life,” the bill’s statement of purpose reads.

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, a retired teacher, said she believes state academic standards adequately set the ground rules for local sex ed curriculum.

“I guess I don’t feel like this (bill) is needed,” said Ward-Engelking, D-Boise.

The committee voted to print the bill, with only Ward-Engelking voting no.