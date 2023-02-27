Winter weather advisory extended. Here are the areas you should avoid

IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Idaho until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting strong winds throughout the Interstate 15 corridor from Idaho Falls northward. Meteorologists are expecting between 1 and 3 inches of snow, but the primary concern is blowing snow, with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

“The Arco Desert and Idaho Falls north to the Mud Lake, Sage Junction area is going to be really bad,” Meteorologist Travis Wyatt tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The winter weather advisory was originally predicted until 11 a.m. Tuesday, but Wyatt says strong winds are likely to pick up in this area early Tuesday morning, which is the reason for extending it.

“You will have strong winds from 6 a.m. (Tuesday) until about 3 p.m., but they will peak and be really strong, with the worst blowing and drifting, from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

Other areas of impact include Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs, Ashton and Driggs, according to the NWS’s website. Between four and seven inches of snow is possible “on ridge tops and elevations above passes.”

Wyatt is urging drivers to avoid traveling in areas most at risk, like I-15 between Idaho Falls and Sage Junction or U.S. Highway 20 in the Arco Desert. Weather conditions will make driving hazardous in those areas, and there could be road closures.

The only weather-related road closure, as of 2 p.m. Monday, was Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia. 511 Idaho cites blowing, drifting snow and low visibility as the reason.

“Plan on not traveling (in the most impacted areas) if you can avoid it. Slow down and adhere to any road closures if there happens to be any,” Wyatt says.

For the latest weather conditions and live weather cams, click here. Visit 511 Idaho for the latest road conditions and closures.