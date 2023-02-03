Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly smothering patient at State Veterans home

LEWISTON — A Las Vegas woman was arrested Thursday after police say she tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

Sandra McCarty, 54, is being held at the Nez Perce County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police were called to the Idaho State Veterans home around 8:15 a.m. for what was initially reported as a battery, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

“Lewiston police detectives’ investigation showed that nursing staff interrupted Sandra McCarty while she was on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth,” the release says. “McCarty left the home before police arrival.”

Officers were able to track McCarty down and she was taken to the police station for questioning. She was eventually arrested and transferred to jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lewiston Police Det. Stormes at (208) 746-0171.