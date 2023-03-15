Amazon delivery station opening in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Amazon is launching a delivery station in Idaho Falls.

Signage with the online retailer’s logo was recently placed on the south side of the building at 3700 South Pioneer Drive in Idaho Falls.

In a phone conversation with EastIdahoNews.com Wednesday afternoon, company spokesman Matthew Gardea confirmed it’s opening soon.

He did not provide a specific date, but says he’s excited for its completion.

“I’m excited to get out there. It’s a great team we have in Idaho. We’ll be posting jobs soon and hiring, which I’m really thrilled about,” Gardea says.

Few details about the project are available at this point. Many people have seen its construction on the south side of Smith Chevrolet over the last six months, and have wondered what it is.

Gardea says more information will be released in the coming weeks.

A delivery station is where packages go after they are processed at a customer fulfillment center. Semi trucks deliver processed items to a delivery station, which get packages to the customer’s door.

“The cargo van (which is dispatched from a delivery station) is what shows up at your house,” Gardea explains.

Those interested in applying for jobs at the new facility can click here.

