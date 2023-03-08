‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage running for Adam Schiff’s congressional seat

(CNN) — ’90s sitcom star Ben Savage of “Boy Meets World” is running as a Democrat for Rep. Adam Schiff’s southern California congressional seat, the actor announced this week.

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all,” Savage said in an Instagram post Monday. “I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.”

The move comes after Schiff announced his plans to run for outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat in January in what is likely to be a competitive Democratic primary. Feinstein will not run for reelection in 2024.

Savage, who famously played the lead role in “Boy Meets World” starring as Cory Matthews, filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for California’s 30th District seat back in January. The district includes West Hollywood, Pasadena and Burbank, and has one of the most diverse constituencies in the country.

This is not Savage’s first foray into politics. He previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022.

He is also not the only candidate vying for Schiff’s soon to be vacant seat. Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, Democratic state Assembly member Laura Friedman, who previously served as the Mayor of Glendale, and West Hollywood mayor Sepi Shyne have all filed paperwork to run.

Savage lists his top priorities on his campaign website as supporting “a robust” public safety presence to keep communities safe, finding ways to address the state’s homelessness crisis, creating more affordable housing — and protecting organized labor.

