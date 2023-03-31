City of Chubbuck offering residents opportunity to 'Adopt a Park' - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck has launched an Adopt-a-Park Program.

Through this program, city residents, community groups and organizations can apply to adopt one or more of the city’s many parks. Those groups or individuals will then work with the Parks and Recreation Division to maintain the parks — doing things like weeding, mulching, painting and flower- or tree-planting.

“My team and I are excited to work with local families, neighborhoods, businesses, or other groups to promote community service and engagement, and we’re really excited to see more community awareness of the parks system that we love and care for,” Parks and Recreation manager Aaron Schilhabel said in a news release from the city.

The maintenance done by the adopting group or individual will be supplemental to regular work done by parks staff. The city will provide tools and equipment.

Adopters will receive recognition from the mayor and city council and have signs placed at the park acknowledging the adopters.

According to the release, two parks have already been adopted. Idaho Central Credit Union has adopted Cotant Park, and Phil Cisneros and family have adopted Bistline Park.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can visit the city website — here — for that information. Applications to adopt a park can be filled out at the same site.