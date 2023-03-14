EastIdahoNews.com welcomes a new look and new team members - East Idaho News

Welcome to our new look!

If you’re a regular visitor to EastIdahoNews.com, you likely realized we’ve had a makeover. For over a year, we have been working to improve your experience on our website. Robert Patten, our web manager and developer, has spent countless hours completely rebuilding the backend of our site to make it faster, more responsive and far more user-friendly.

Robert Patten, the EastIdahoNews.com web manager and developer, spent countless hours rebuilding the website. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

We did not want to launch a drastic overhaul of the website, so Alex Lemoing, our graphic designer, came up with a refreshing new theme that still maintains many familiar characteristics of our previous look.

Enhanced features and designs to many EastIdahoNews.com sections will be rolled out in the coming days. Like much of the news we cover, our website is a continual work in progress. There are still some kinks we are working out so please be patient as we make minor adjustments to text, photos, links, etc. And if you notice something that needs to be fixed, reach out and let us know here.

We’re happy to say that 100% of the redesign effort was done by our in-house staff – no outsourcing to developers, programmers or designers overseas. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished while still posting news every day and never missing a beat.

Speaking of our team, we continue to grow here at EastIdahoNews.com as Logan Ramsey and Mary Boyle joined us this month.

Logan Ramsey | Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com

Logan was born and raised in Pocatello, graduated from ISU with a degree in multiplatform journalism and has been reporting news for over five years. He and Mikayla Morgan recently became parents to adorable baby Micah. Logan will report stories in and around his hometown of Pocatello.

Mary Boyle | Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary is an eastern Idaho native who has a decades work of experience in the news business. She’s the proud mother of two kids and rescues animals in her free time. Mary loves to garden, paint and write. She will be reporting and editing many of the stories you find on EastIdahoNews.com.

Our new site and team members will allow us to bring you more local news and information. Thank you for supporting us as we strive daily to be a news source you can trust.