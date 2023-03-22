Idaho Falls firefighters conduct live burn training - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting live burn training on Milligan Road in Snake River Landing on March 22 and March 23 from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The public may see light smoke and flames coming from a vacant house on the west side of the Snake River throughout the day.

The department has been using the donated structure to train their 15 new recruits over the past couple of months. The live burn is the culmination of a 10-week recruit academy and an opportunity for the recruits to learn how to safely and efficiently fight fires in a controlled and supervised environment.

“We extend our appreciation to Ball Ventures for once again donating the structure and for their ongoing support of our department,” states Deputy Chief Paul Radford. “Locating structures that will accommodate not only our recruit trainings but also our ongoing department-wide training is always challenging,” explains Radford.

If you have a structure that is scheduled to be torn down and are willing to donate it to the department for training, contact IFFD Station 1 Headquarters at (208) 612-8495.