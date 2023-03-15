ID-32 and ID-33 close due to multiple crashes and whiteout conditions - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Idaho Highway 33 and Idaho Highway 32 are closed due to multiple vehicle crashes stemming from whiteout conditions.

The closures started after 11 a.m. Wednesday and are between Ashton and Tetonia on ID-32 and between Newdale and Tetonia on ID-33, according to 511 Idaho.

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Idaho State Police, fire personnel and several tow companies, are all on the scene.

“Please avoid the area to allow the emergency crews to work as safely as they can,” a Facebook post said from the sheriff’s office.

According to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service in Pocatello, freezing rain was reported in the Rexburg and Tetonia area.

“Wind gusts as high as 60 mph have also been observed along ID-33 leading to a road closure per ITD due to blowing and drifting snow,” the statement said.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of areas with black ice and slippery road conditions.

