Highways in eastern Idaho close due to winter storm

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transporation Department has closed a number of highways in eastern Idaho due to an ongoing winter storm.

The following highways are closed:

  • Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line
  • Idaho Highway 29 between Leadore and the Montana State Line
  • U.S. Highway 26 between Arco and Carey

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

Nearly all of eastern Idaho is under a weather storm warning or winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. A mix of rain, snow and wind is expected throughout the region during that time. As a result, road conditions are rough in some areas.

For the latest weather data visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

