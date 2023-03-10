Highways in eastern Idaho close due to winter storm
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Posted:
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transporation Department has closed a number of highways in eastern Idaho due to an ongoing winter storm.
The following highways are closed:
- Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line
- Idaho Highway 29 between Leadore and the Montana State Line
- U.S. Highway 26 between Arco and Carey
It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.
Nearly all of eastern Idaho is under a weather storm warning or winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. A mix of rain, snow and wind is expected throughout the region during that time. As a result, road conditions are rough in some areas.
For the latest weather data visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.
For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.