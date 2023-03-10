Highways in eastern Idaho close due to winter storm

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transporation Department has closed a number of highways in eastern Idaho due to an ongoing winter storm.

The following highways are closed:

Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 29 between Leadore and the Montana State Line

U.S. Highway 26 between Arco and Carey

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

Nearly all of eastern Idaho is under a weather storm warning or winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. A mix of rain, snow and wind is expected throughout the region during that time. As a result, road conditions are rough in some areas.

For the latest weather data visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.