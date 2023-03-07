Home damaged after fire breaks out in attic

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — There was no one inside when a fire broke out in a house Monday afternoon in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 200 block of W 16th Street just after 2:30 p.m. for a structure fire. Bystanders called the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center reporting that a roof of a house was on fire.

When firefighters arrived they reported a working fire with heavy smoke coming from the attic of a small single-story home. The house was being renovated and was unoccupied. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas responded to secure utilities in the area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it confined to the attic. Several trusses were burnt through.

Approximately 75% of the structure had major damage due to water, smoke, and fire. Damages are estimated at $60-70k.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.