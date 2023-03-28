Jefferson County residents take transfer station concerns to Commissioners - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A group of Jefferson County residents brought their concerns about a proposed transfer station to the Jefferson County Commissioners on Monday. The Commissioners were hearing an update on the project at their regular meeting. If approved, the transfer station would be built on top of the existing landfill at 3461 East County Line Road.

“We just want to make sure our concerns are on record,” said Neal Andrus, a long-time resident who presented on behalf of residents living near the proposed station site.

Communication, according to Andrus and his neighbors, was lacking. Andrus said they weren’t aware of the project until a few weeks ago. In a statement addressed to the commissioners, the community members stated that they had “not been invited to discuss the transfer station’s potential local environmental impact or plans for remediation.”

The county did invite the public to give their opinions in a meeting held on Feb. 6 in a notice printed in the local paper and posted on the county’s website. Andrus felt this was an ineffective way to reach the people in the area.

“The local paper doesn’t make it out too far,” he said. “And no one looks at the county website.”

The Commissioners listened to Andrus as he laid out the residents’ concerns, including potential health risks, environmental damage and the impact a transfer station could have on property values.

Rob Cromwell, Jefferson County Public Works Administrator, presented the county’s answers to issues that had been voiced during the February meeting. Traffic increase and protecting the environment were the major concerns raised at that time. Cromwell said roadways would need to be widened and the speed limit possibly lowered to accommodate the increased traffic. The site, he pointed out, is already subject to regular testing and the results are sent to the DEQ.

The residents attending Monday’s meeting suggested other sites should be considered. However, Cromwell argued that the costs to the county and residents would be much higher if it was moved elsewhere.

Commissioners emphasized they had yet to make any decisions about moving ahead with the project.

“It’s still in the planning phase,” said Cromwell.

“We don’t want the public to feel like we’re trying to snowball them,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said, addressing those in the meeting. He went on to encourage community members to stay involved as the project moves through future phases.